Overland Park woman sentenced for embezzlement

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - An Overland Park woman will serve about 3 years in prison for bank fraud.

The US Dept. of Justice Stephenie Stites, 52, worked as an accounts payable clerk for Norbrook Inc. when she made unauthorized charges on the company’s credit card.

The agency says Stites admitted to the company that she made about $72,000 in charges when confronted in 2020. In total, the Justice Dept. says Stites embezzled over $712,000 through invoices to two fake companies. She was sentenced to 33 months and prison, and ordered to repay the money she stole.

“Stites perpetuated a scheme, misappropriating funds to fake companies and misusing company credit cards for personal gain,” Charles Dayoub, Special Agent in Charge of the Kansas City Office of the FBI, said. “Her actions resulted in the embezzlement of over $700,000 and violated the trust placed in her by her employer. This sentencing demonstrates the FBI’s commitment to investigate financial fraud and to hold those individuals accountable for their actions.”

