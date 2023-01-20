One veteran’s art raises nearly $2K to benefit other veterans

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - One man’s creative outlet, created through difficult times, has raised nearly $2,000 to benefit veteran’s with disabilities.

Marvin Henry is a Vietnam Veteran who suffers from PTSD (Post Traumatic Stress Disorder) and struggles to sleep at night, so when Henry can’t sleep, he creates art as a therapeutic way to calm himself. His sister happens to be one of the artists at the Stephen Smith gallery, and she taught him some art techniques to experiment with and build his artwork.

The owner of the Stephen Smith Gallery, Stephen Smith, saw some of Henry’s artwork and was enthralled with his artistic talent and decided to add his art to the gallery. It all started in November and December of 2022 when Stephen hosted Marvin’s artwork in the gallery on Veteran’s Day, and to go above and beyond, 25% of sales earned from Marvin’s art was donated to the Veteran’s Assistance Fund established by the Capper Foundation.

The VAF program offers emergency financial assistance to veterans with a disability or a veteran with a family member who has a disability. On Thursday, Capper was presented with a check worth $1,929.89.

Smith, the Gallery owner, described Henry’s work as unique and transcending.

”It’s more on a very abstract type of painting, so the story that he sees in it and the story that I see in it, or you see in it may be three different stories, but they are all impactful to everybody that sees it,” said Smith.

“It’s a way for me to occupy my mind, so I don’t get those bad intrusive thoughts, and it keeps me focused on something positive,” said Henry.

Since Veteran’s Day, Marvin has displayed 22 pieces and sold over half of them.

If you want to view the gallery and see Marvin’s artwork, it is located at 931 S Kansas Ave.

