Officer helps prevent man from jumping off bridge with hug, police say

Connecticut police are sharing the actions of one of their officers credited with saving a...
Connecticut police are sharing the actions of one of their officers credited with saving a man’s life.(New Haven Police Department)
By WFSB Staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Jan. 19, 2023 at 9:09 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WFSB/Gray News) - Authorities in Connecticut are sharing an officer’s actions that they say helped save a man’s life.

On Thursday, the New Haven Police Department released information regarding a situation on Jan. 13 where officers responded to a man who was threatening to jump off the Ferry Street Bridge.

The department said Officer Wityak was one of the officers who were called to the scene.

Wityak spoke to the man in distress and used his crisis Intervention skills to convince him to seek help at the hospital, according to the department.

Connecticut authorities said it was an emotional encounter for the officer and the man but it ended with the two of them hugging.

Copyright 2023 WFSB via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Topeka Police are asking an individual to exit a home surrounded in the city’s Oakland...
One arrested following hours-long standoff in Topeka neighborhood
FILE
Truck hauling cattle cut in half by semi after failure to yield on Kansas highway
Angel Alexander, James Williams, Barbara Saldana
TPD arrests three in narcotics search
Juan Caballeros-Yescas
Man convicted of girlfriend’s 2018 murder found dead in Hutchinson prison
FILE
Truck driver dies after vehicle flips, slides down steep slope on NE Kan. highway

Latest News

13 NEWS at 10 p.m.
Gregory "Bo" Westfall was booked into the jail in Dickinson County, for distribution of...
KBI arrests suspected Dickinson Co. meth dealer
An American Cancer Society reports shows a 33 percent decrease in the death rate from cancer...
Awareness, education, advances lead to cancer death rate declines
Messages of support for teacher Abby Zwerner, who police say was shot by a 6-year-old student,...
Lawyer: 6-year-old who shot teacher has ‘acute disability’