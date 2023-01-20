New Topeka sporting goods store holds ‘Free Demo Day’

Play It Again Sports Topeka location is in Fairlawn Plaza, at 5331 SW 22nd Pl.
Play It Again Sports Topeka location is in Fairlawn Plaza, at 5331 SW 22nd Pl.
By Bryan Grabauskas
Published: Jan. 19, 2023 at 7:23 PM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Batter up! A Topeka and sporting and fitness equipment store welcomed the public to try its baseball bats.

Play It Again Sports also had representatives from several equipment manufacturers; Rawlings, Easton, Louisville Slugger, and DeMarini; in attendance for its Free Demo Day. The major attraction was a batting cage set up inside the store.

“A couple of them rode up, so it was a good thing I was able to try them out,” Bailey Dultmeier, who was looking for a new bat, said. “The one that I picked out didn’t ride up at all, so it was really nice.”

“Baseball season is starting, golf is starting, we also have bowling starting for a lot of the kids,” Owner Terica Gatewood said. “Coming on in, seeing what we have, bringing your used gear in and trading up right now before the season starts is the best time to do it.”

Play It Again Sports Topeka location is in Fairlawn Plaza, at 5331 SW 22nd Pl.

