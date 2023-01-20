Mana De Topeka welcomes new Latino leaders to Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Mana De Topeka rolled out the welcome wagon for new faces to the Topeka community.

“We have several Latina leaderships that are new to this community. We wanted to introduce them tonight, welcome them into the fold and learn more about them but also recognize their contributions to this community and the new opportunities that we’re going to see moving forward,” says Michelle Stubblefield, Senior Vice President of Strategy at The Greater Topeka Partnership.

Among those welcomed was Ernesto De La Rosa, Topeka’s first Chief Diversity Equity and Inclusion Officer, and 13′s own Marlon Martinez.

“Just seeing so many Latinos in one community is just super awesome because I grew up thinking that I was one of the only ones, or that there were never any Latino reporters, and being able to come and showcase what I love to do here and getting the opportunity at WIBW to do what I do, this is awesome,” says 13 News Reporter, Marlon Martinez.

“I met Mayor Padilla about a year ago and I’m always inspired by people that look like me, talk like me, walk like me. So working with local government and seeing his leadership and the things that he’s trying to do or accomplish for Topeka, that really inspired me and interested me to work for the city, so here I am,” says De La Rosa.

The night ended with laughs, handshakes, and promises to work together.

“It’s great to see a great group of Latino leaders give you a warm welcome and really just getting to know them, forming those partnerships, relationships and I’m ready to get to work with community leaders like them,” says De La Rosa.

