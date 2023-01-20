Louisiana man accused of Wichita car theft booked in Coffey Co.

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Louisiana man is behind bars in Coffey County after the man allegedly stole a car from a dealership in Wichita Thursday morning. The vehicle and accused-thief were later found in Burlington.

On Thursday, January 19, dispatch received a call from a dealership in Wichita at 7:52 a.m., reporting that a car was taken from its lot during the night. The vehicle was tracked with a GPS device in the car to Burlington. When officers found the vehicle, a dark gray 2003 Chevrolet Suburban, in the 600 block of N. 4th St., officers tried to pull the car over; the suspect responded by pulling into the driveway of a Dairy Queen.

The driver, identified as Deshaun L. Greenhouse, 23, of Marksville, Louisiana, was ordered by a Burlington Police Officer, at gunpoint, to get out of the vehicle and onto the ground. Greenhouse was promptly arrested by a deputy with the Coffey County Sheriff’s Office and booked into the Coffey County Jail. He now faces charges of felony theft, interference with law enforcement, and illegal registration.

