Louisiana man accused of Wichita car theft booked in Coffey Co.

A Louisiana man is behind bars in Coffey Co. after the man allegedly stole a car from a...
A Louisiana man is behind bars in Coffey Co. after the man allegedly stole a car from a dealership in Wichita Thursday morning, which was later found in Burlington.(MGN)
By Tori Whalen
Published: Jan. 20, 2023 at 12:39 PM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Louisiana man is behind bars in Coffey County after the man allegedly stole a car from a dealership in Wichita Thursday morning. The vehicle and accused-thief were later found in Burlington.

On Thursday, January 19, dispatch received a call from a dealership in Wichita at 7:52 a.m., reporting that a car was taken from its lot during the night. The vehicle was tracked with a GPS device in the car to Burlington. When officers found the vehicle, a dark gray 2003 Chevrolet Suburban, in the 600 block of N. 4th St., officers tried to pull the car over; the suspect responded by pulling into the driveway of a Dairy Queen.

The driver, identified as Deshaun L. Greenhouse, 23, of Marksville, Louisiana, was ordered by a Burlington Police Officer, at gunpoint, to get out of the vehicle and onto the ground. Greenhouse was promptly arrested by a deputy with the Coffey County Sheriff’s Office and booked into the Coffey County Jail. He now faces charges of felony theft, interference with law enforcement, and illegal registration.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE
Truck hauling cattle cut in half by semi after failure to yield on Kansas highway
3 officers file gender discrimination lawsuit against Topeka Police, Chief Wheeles
FILE
Truck driver dies after vehicle flips, slides down steep slope on NE Kan. highway
Kansas State head coach Jerome Tang
KSU coach Jerome Tang, KSHSAA urge sportsmanship after Sunflower Showdown
Crews were on the scene of a house fire Thursday morning in the 3600 block of S.W. Eveningside...
Three escape Thursday morning house fire in southwest Topeka

Latest News

A fatal crash that happened Thursday night is now being investigated by the Topeka Police...
Woman killed in crash after police end two pursuits
Three people have died in an early morning house fire in Central Topeka.
Three die in house fire on Warren Ave.
Topeka Fire responded to a fatality fire at 916 SW Warren Ave. Jan. 20
Two children, one adult die in central Topeka fire
Officers responded to an injury crash near Topeka Blvd. and Highway 24 around 11:30 p.m. on...
Injury accident sends one to the hospital