Keno player turns 20-cent bet into $108K win

A Las Vegas resident turns a 20-cent bet into a $100K Keno win.
A Las Vegas resident turns a 20-cent bet into a $100K Keno win.(Station Casinos)
By Caitlin Lilly and Debra Worley
Published: Jan. 20, 2023 at 8:26 AM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS (KVVU/Gray News) – A resident in Las Vegas turned a 20-cent bet into a massive payday last Monday at an off-Strip casino.

According to Station Casinos, the lucky winner, who remained anonymous, bet 20 cents while playing Keno at Boulder Station.

Station Casinos said the guest picked 10 numbers, and all 10 numbers hit for a payout of $108,877.45.

No other information was provided.

Copyright 2023 KVVU via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE
Truck hauling cattle cut in half by semi after failure to yield on Kansas highway
FILE
Truck driver dies after vehicle flips, slides down steep slope on NE Kan. highway
3 officers file gender discrimination lawsuit against Topeka Police, Chief Wheeles
Kansas State head coach Jerome Tang
KSU coach Jerome Tang, KSHSAA urge sportsmanship after Sunflower Showdown
Topeka Police are asking an individual to exit a home surrounded in the city’s Oakland...
One arrested following hours-long standoff in Topeka neighborhood

Latest News

Parents of a 6-year-old who allegedly shot his teacher released a statement.
6-year-old shooting suspect has disability, family says
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy urged countries to send more weapons to Ukraine without...
Zelenskyy pleads for tanks
Topeka Fire responded to a fatality fire at 916 SW Warren Ave. Jan. 20
Fatality fire
People pay their respects at the scene where a helicopter crashed into civil infrastructure on...
Russia claims progress in eastern Ukraine; Kyiv craves tanks