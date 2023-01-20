KBI arrests suspected Dickinson Co. meth dealer

SALINA, Kan. (WIBW) - A man suspected of distributing methamphetamine in Dickinson County has been arrested by state authorities.

The Kansas Bureau of Investigation says Gregory “Bo” Westfall, 55, was arrested Thursday at a hotel in Salina. The KBI says agents, along with units from the Salina Police Dept. and Kansas Highway Patrol, also searched a room rented by one of Westfall’s associates. The agency says the search turned up meth, an illegal firearm, and counterfeit oxycodone pills believed to be laced with fentanyl.

Westfall was booked into the jail in Dickinson County, for distribution of methamphetamine alleged to have occurred in November 2022.

