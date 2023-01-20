Kansas’ December unemployment rate increases by .1%

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - According to a preliminary estimate report from the Labor Market Information Services (LMIS) division of the Kansas Department of Labor (KDOL) and the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS), the unemployment rate remained firm at 2.9% in December.

The rate increased by .1% compared to the unemployment rate in November at 2.8% and was an increase from December 2021, which was also at 2.8%.

Another finding in KDOL’s monthly report is that the total nonfarm payroll employment [private sector and government employers] increased by 500 compared to November, based on the seasonally adjusted job estimates for the state. The private sector jobs increased by 1,100 in December, and government positions decreased by 600.

Compared to December 2021, the number of nonfarm jobs in the state rose by 42,300, 37,900 private sector jobs were added, and 4,400 government jobs.

“Kansas experienced strong job growth over the year, with the private sector adding 37,900 jobs,” said Labor Economist Nathan Kessler. “Industries that saw robust growth include manufacturing, education, and health services, collectively adding 12,900 jobs over the year.”

To view the full labor report with all the collected data, click HERE.

