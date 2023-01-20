Kansas’ December unemployment rate increases by .1%

According to a preliminary estimate report from the Labor Market Information Services (LMIS)...
According to a preliminary estimate report from the Labor Market Information Services (LMIS) division of the Kansas Department of Labor (KDOL) and the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS), the unemployment rate remained firm at 2.9% in December.
By Tori Whalen
Published: Jan. 20, 2023 at 2:24 PM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - According to a preliminary estimate report from the Labor Market Information Services (LMIS) division of the Kansas Department of Labor (KDOL) and the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS), the unemployment rate remained firm at 2.9% in December.

The rate increased by .1% compared to the unemployment rate in November at 2.8% and was an increase from December 2021, which was also at 2.8%.

Another finding in KDOL’s monthly report is that the total nonfarm payroll employment [private sector and government employers] increased by 500 compared to November, based on the seasonally adjusted job estimates for the state. The private sector jobs increased by 1,100 in December, and government positions decreased by 600.

Compared to December 2021, the number of nonfarm jobs in the state rose by 42,300, 37,900 private sector jobs were added, and 4,400 government jobs.

“Kansas experienced strong job growth over the year, with the private sector adding 37,900 jobs,” said Labor Economist Nathan Kessler. “Industries that saw robust growth include manufacturing, education, and health services, collectively adding 12,900 jobs over the year.”

To view the full labor report with all the collected data, click HERE.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE
Truck hauling cattle cut in half by semi after failure to yield on Kansas highway
3 officers file gender discrimination lawsuit against Topeka Police, Chief Wheeles
FILE
Truck driver dies after vehicle flips, slides down steep slope on NE Kan. highway
Kansas State head coach Jerome Tang
KSU coach Jerome Tang, KSHSAA urge sportsmanship after Sunflower Showdown
Crews were on the scene of a house fire Thursday morning in the 3600 block of S.W. Eveningside...
Three escape Thursday morning house fire in southwest Topeka

Latest News

A Louisiana man is behind bars in Coffey Co. after the man allegedly stole a car from a...
Louisiana man accused of Wichita car theft booked in Coffey Co.
A fatal crash that happened Thursday night is now being investigated by the Topeka Police...
Woman killed in crash after police end two pursuits
Three people have died in an early morning house fire in Central Topeka.
Three die in house fire on Warren Ave.
Topeka Fire responded to a fatality fire at 916 SW Warren Ave. Jan. 20
Two children, one adult die in central Topeka fire