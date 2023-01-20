Good Morning Manhattan welcomes its return to in-person

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Good Morning Manhattan returned to an in-person event for the first time since before the pandemic.

The program brings leaders from around the region together to catch up on the latest in the business community. While enjoying breakfast, the mayor of Manhattan, Mark Hatesohl, and Chair of the Manhattan Area Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors, Mark Knackendoffel, gave speeches to the members.

Hatesohl talked about some of the challenges that the city will face in the coming year.

”A big problem has always been here in Manhattan is trying to find land to do new projects on whether it’s to attract businesses, expand existing businesses and so I think one of our big focuses with the Chamber’s been in the last few years trying to figure out where can we put some warehouses, some office buildings, some places like that,” said Hatesohl.

Hatesohl also mentioned it’s a great opportunity to talk and meet people you might not see that often.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.