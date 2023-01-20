Friday forecast: Dry today, rain/snow mix Saturday

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The immediate hazard in the forecast is precipitation moving in Saturday and continuing into Saturday night. This is a tricky forecast based on temperatures likely above freezing for most of the time frame even into Saturday evening limiting the accumulation. As of now going 0.5″-3″ for many spots with the weekend storm system.

Taking Action:



For closing information including setting up an account or have questions about your account, go here https://www.wibw.com/closings-help/ or email feedback@wibw.com . The weather department cannot do anything for you when it comes to closings. Snow will increase from west to east throughout the day tomorrow. While there remains some minor differences in the models on timing and this is subject to change, as of now think areas east of HWY 75 will be dry until after 1pm while areas west will have snow moving in for the morning. This means this will have an impact for the Chiefs game and more of an impact on roads leaving the game vs going to the game.

Roads will likely be wet or slushy for most areas during the day Saturday with icy conditions Saturday night into Sunday morning.



After this weekend’s storm system, the active pattern continues next week with a couple more snow chances. There remains uncertainty on the timing of the storm system though so this will be something to monitor through the weekend for updates. Monday will be dry however snow could return again as early as Monday night.

Normal High: 40/Normal Low: 20 (WIBW)

Today: Mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the mid 30s near the Nebraska border with mid 40s near I-35. Winds NW around 5 mph.

Tonight: Clouds will continue to increase. Lows in the mid 20s to low 30s. Calm wind.

Tomorrow: Snow with rain mixing in at times will increase throughout the day from west to east. Highs will likely remain in the mid 30s for most areas with a few upper 30s possible. Winds NE around 5 mph.

Snow continues Saturday night with dry conditions by sunrise on Sunday. Again most areas will likely be in the 0.5″-3″ range with most of the accumulation on grassy surfaces since any snow that falls Saturday with temperatures above freezing will limit impacts and accumulation on roads but that just means when temperatures drop below freezing Saturday night, roads will turn icy.

Sunday: Decreasing Clouds. Highs in the mid-upper 30s (low 30s possible near the Nebraska border). Winds NW 5-10 mph.

With confidence in next week’s weather pattern is low, confidence is high that it will not be nice. Temperatures will likely remain below average for most of the week with Monday looking to be the warmest day. Models are also trending toward the highest chances for precipitation for the week occurring Monday night through Wednesday morning, the question is just a matter of how widespread it will be. There’s also a very low chance for snow possible Friday morning.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.