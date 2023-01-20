Flint Hills Humane Society ends partnership with Lyon Co.

EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Humane Society of Flint Hills will not renew its partnership with Lyon County.

Lyon County posted the news to its Facebook page Thursday, stating the shelter informed they would not renew their contract for animal quarantine services. The contract is set to end January 27.

The county states in their announcement that HSFH gave them no reason behind the decision. In an interview with the Emporia Gazette, however, HSFH Director Stephanie Achille cited little funding and support from the Lyon County, especially with how many animals they take in from them, as a primary factor in the negotiations breaking down.

State law requires dogs and cats suspected of biting humans to be isolated for 10 days. Lyon County said the Humane Society of Flint Hills will continue to house those animals for them through the contract’s end date. They haven’t secured a space for those animals after that.

