Cashmere Popcorn’s free popcorn offer is over, as two new flavors come soon

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Thursday, January 19, is National Popcorn Day, and Topeka’s Cashmere Popcorn handed out some free popcorn. The free offer is over, but the shop announced that there will be some new flavors.

Cashmere Popcorn, located at 728 S Kansas Ave. was giving away its bags of popcorn Thursday — it normally sells for $1. The free offer was from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. When 13 NEWS stopped by the shop the offer appeared to be a success because the line of customers just didn’t seem to stop.

Even though the event is over, Debbie Coleman, an employee with Cashmere Popcorn, told 13 NEWS that some new flavors will be added to their lineup just in time for Valentine’s Day.

”To me, it is such an easy snack,” said Coleman. “A lot of people grab our popcorn for lunch when they miss lunch, so we just enjoy it. And we have over 20 flavors available, and more coming for Valentine’s Day.”

Cashmere Popcorn hopes to have those new flavors ready by Friday, January 20, or Saturday, January 21. The shop just has to put some of the final touches to the new flavors before it is ready to roll out.

