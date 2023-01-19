Woman believed to be behind Manhattan arson arrested

The Manhattan Fire Department responded to a house fire Tuesday afternoon that caused damage estimated to be $10,000.(Manhattan Fire Department)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Jan. 19, 2023 at 9:47 AM CST
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - The day after a fire was reported and it was found to have been a case of arson, Riley Co. Police arrested the woman they believe was responsible.

The Riley County Police Department Activity Report indicates that around 10:45 a.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 18, officials were able to arrest Antionette McWilliams, 28, of Manhattan, for an alleged arson that was reported a day earlier.

On Wednesday, officials announced earlier in the morning that the fire had been found to be intentionally set, however, no one had been arrested yet.

On Tuesday, crews were called to the 800 block of Pottawatomie Ave. when it was found a 75-year-old woman’s house had been intentionally set on fire. The damage caused to the home by the fire cost the victim about $10,000.

RCPD noted that McWilliams was booked into the Riley Co. Jail on arson.

