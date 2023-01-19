Wednesday’s Child - Andrew

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Every week, for more than twenty years now, we’ve been introducing you to kids who need to be adopted. We call them our Wednesday’s Children. Tonight, we feature a young man who would love to have a family of his own.

At 13 years old, Andrew might be a bit old for the Kansas Children’s Discovery Center in Topeka. But he still lights up – when he finds some fun things to do!

Andrew is an 8th grader who, like many his age, is not the biggest fan of school.

“Not really, but I still go to it because I have no choice. [I like] Tech, woodwork.”

Andrew hopes more woodworking projects are in his future. In the present, he enjoys games and books.

“Play video games and read books.”

Andrew isn’t sure what he’ll do when he grows up. He says he might become a sign maker in the future. As for the present, he’s hoping to be adopted and have a home he describes like this:

“A cool family. A family that’s just chill, just good. Go places, do stuff. That’d be nice because I don’t actually have a family of my own.”

If you can give a child a family of their own, call Adopt Kansas Kids at 877-457-5430 or go to adoptkskids.org. They also feature kids on the Adopt Kansas Kids Facebook page. They have photos and bios of all the kids, plus ways to take that first step toward providing a child with a place to call home.

