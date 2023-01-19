Washburn Rural’s Weber commits to Washburn

Washburn Rural's Ty Weber
Washburn Rural's Ty Weber(WIBW)
By Vince Lovergine
Published: Jan. 18, 2023 at 10:21 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - One of the best linebackers in the state of Kansas is staying home.

The Junior Blues star announced on his Twitter Wednesday night, he’s committed to Washburn and Craig Schurig’s program.

Weber recorded 134 tackles, 82 solo, two sacks, one interception, three forced fumbles and three fumble recoveries. Weber comes off an 8-3 senior season and winning a regional championship. He was also named 6A Defensive Player of the Year and a Top 11 selection from Sports in Kansas.

Weber was also selected to participate in the 50th Kansas Shrine Bowl

