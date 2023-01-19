Washburn men win, women drop third straight

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Ichabods returned to Lee Arena Wednesday night where both programs split with Fort Hays State.

Hayden grad Levi Braun had a game-high 20 points, Tyler Nelson had 16 points and two others scored in double figures for the ‘Bods as they won, 74-64. The men are 7-9 and won their last two straight.

The women led by one in the fourth quarter but Fort Hays State managed to pull away late down the stretch to earn the win, 53-46.

Gabi Artis had a game-high 16 points and Yibarri Nwidadah recorded a double-double had 11 points and 13 rebounds.

Both programs will play Nebraska-Kearney on Saturday.

