Truck hauling cattle cut in half by semi after failure to yield on Kansas highway

FINNEY, Kan. (WIBW) - A semi-truck hauling cattle was cut in half by another semi hauling livestock after it failed to yield at a stop sign at a rest stop on a Kansas highway.

The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that around 8:25 a.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 18, emergency crews were called to the area of milepost 24.1 on westbound Kansas Highway 156 - about 21 miles northeast of Garden City - with reports of an injury crash.

When officials arrived, they said they found a 2008 Kenworth semi-truck pulling livestock driven by Maritza Ruiz, 27, of Sublette, had been headed west on the highway. At the same time, a 2004 Kenworth semi-truck also pulling cattle driven by Aaron Ortega-Arzate, 23, of Garden City, had attempted to make a left turn out of the rest area to go east on the highway.

KHP noted that Ortega-Arzate failed to yield at the stop sign and turned in front of Ruiz. This caused Ruiz’s semi to cut Ortega Arzate’s trailer in half. Ruiz’s Kenworth sustained significant front-end damage and stopped facing southwest in the south ditch of the highway. The other truck was disabled in the middle of the highway facing southeast.

Officials indicated that Ruiz was taken to St. Catherine’s Hospital with suspected serious injuries. She was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash. Meanwhile, Ortega-Arzate escaped the crash without injury.

