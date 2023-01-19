Truck driver hospitalized after vehicle goes airborne off icy western Kan. highway

FILE
FILE(Hawaii News Now/file)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Jan. 19, 2023 at 12:36 PM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FINNEY CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A Wichita truck driver was hospitalized after he lost control of his truck on an icy western Kansas highway and it went airborne before it crashed into a field.

The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that just after 7:40 a.m. on Thursday, Jan. 19, emergency crews were called to the area of mile marker 54.1 on U.S. Highway 50 - about 12 miles west of U.S.-83 - with reports of a crash.

When officials arrived, they said they found a 2007 STL straight truck driven by Tomas Larumbe Jr., 28, of Wichita, had been headed west on Highway 50 when it crossed the center line and entered the eastbound lanes. The truck then left the roadway to the left and went into the south ditch.

KHP noted that the spun counterclockwise in the ditch and then vaulted into the air at least once before it landed on its passenger side facing east in a field.

Officials indicated that Larumbe was taken to St. Catherine Hospital with suspected serious injuries. He was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Topeka Police are asking an individual to exit a home surrounded in the city’s Oakland...
One arrested following hours-long standoff in Topeka neighborhood
Juan Caballeros-Yescas
Man convicted of girlfriend’s 2018 murder found dead in Hutchinson prison
Angel Alexander, James Williams, Barbara Saldana
TPD arrests three in narcotics search
FILE
One hospitalized after pedestrian-vehicle accident on K-State campus
You’ll find The Pad at 1730 NW Topeka Blvd. It’s open 8-9 p.m. every day except Sunday.
Fork in the Road: North Topeka’s favorite Pad

Latest News

FILE
Scammers attempt to defraud Evergy customers through Cash App
K-State crash
KHP identifies pedestrian hit on K-State campus, details crash
Brown Co. fatal crash
Truck driver dies after vehicle flips, slides down steep slope on NE Kan. highway
Topeka fire
Three escape Thursday morning house fire in southwest Topeka