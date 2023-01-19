Truck driver hospitalized after vehicle goes airborne off icy western Kan. highway

FINNEY CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A Wichita truck driver was hospitalized after he lost control of his truck on an icy western Kansas highway and it went airborne before it crashed into a field.

The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that just after 7:40 a.m. on Thursday, Jan. 19, emergency crews were called to the area of mile marker 54.1 on U.S. Highway 50 - about 12 miles west of U.S.-83 - with reports of a crash.

When officials arrived, they said they found a 2007 STL straight truck driven by Tomas Larumbe Jr., 28, of Wichita, had been headed west on Highway 50 when it crossed the center line and entered the eastbound lanes. The truck then left the roadway to the left and went into the south ditch.

KHP noted that the spun counterclockwise in the ditch and then vaulted into the air at least once before it landed on its passenger side facing east in a field.

Officials indicated that Larumbe was taken to St. Catherine Hospital with suspected serious injuries. He was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.