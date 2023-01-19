Truck driver dies after vehicle flips, slides down steep slope on NE Kan. highway

By Sarah Motter
Published: Jan. 19, 2023 at 6:32 AM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
BROWN CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A semi-truck driver was pronounced dead after the vehicle overturned and slid down a steep embankment on a NE Kansas highway.

The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that around 2:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 18, emergency crews were called to the area of 330th and Prairie Rd. - about 1 mile east of Raccoon Rd. - with reports of a collision that involved a semi-truck.

When officials arrived they said they found a 2017 Freightliner semi-truck driven by Cody Thomas Carson, 24, of Muscotah, had been headed west on 330th Rd., when for an unknown reason, the truck left the road to the right and went into the north ditch.

KHP noted that the tractor and trailer both overturned, hit a culvert and stopped in the north ditch - at the base of a steep embankment.

Officials indicated that Carson was pronounced dead at the scene. He was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the incident.

