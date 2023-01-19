TPD asking individual to exit home in Oakland standoff

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka Police are asking an individual to exit a home surrounded in the city’s Oakland neighborhood.

Units are at a home Wednesday evening in the 700 block of NE Kellam St.

The Topeka Police Dept. declined to provide further details until the situation is resolved. 13 NEWS will provide updates when further information becomes available.

