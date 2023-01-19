Topeka passenger arrested after drugs found during traffic stop

MAYETTA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Topeka passenger of a vehicle on Highway 75 in Jackson County was arrested after drugs were found during a traffic stop.

The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office says that just before 2 a.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 18, a deputy stopped a 1999 Lincoln Town Car on 150th Rd. - west of Highway 75 - for a traffic violation.

During the stop, officials said illegal drug contraband was found. The passenger in the front seat, Lashonda Pattillo, 31, of Topeka, was arrested.

Patitillo was booked into the Jackson Co. Jail on possession of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia.

