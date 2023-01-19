Thursday forecast: Staying chilly but dry to end the week

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Use extreme caution this morning especially if your area is below freezing. The precipitation that fell yesterday and last night will continue to freeze as temperatures continue to get cold and below 32°. While there are a few flurries possible through 9am, dry conditions are likely to end the work week. Snow returns this weekend with a couple inches possible.

Taking Action:



For closing information including setting up an account or have questions about your account, go here https://www.wibw.com/closings-help/ or email feedback@wibw.com . The weather department cannot do anything for you when it comes to closings. Head here for updates on road conditions: https://www.kandrive.org/kandrive/roads/@-96.9132,38.77456,8?show=winterDriving

Accumulating snow is looking more likely Saturday into Saturday night. Still some uncertainty on how much to expect but a couple inches is not out of the question. This could have an impact during the Chiefs game and more of an impact on roads leaving the game vs going to the game.



The overall forecast the next 8 days will be partly cloudy to cloudy and while there may be a few peeks of sun at times, it will only be for a portion of a day, not all day sun. While sunglasses would be handy to have nearby, you likely may not need them for a while. The cloud cover will have an impact on temperatures and staying in the 30s vs those that get more sun where low-mid 40s are possible but that’s likely going to be the warmest it will get for a while.

Normal High: 40/Normal Low: 20 (WIBW)

Today: Other than a few flurries before 9am it’ll be dry with some late day sun possible otherwise mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s to low 40s. Winds NW 15-25, gusts around 35 mph.

Tonight: Partly Cloudy. Lows in the low-mid 20s. Winds NW 5-15, gusts around 20 mph.

Tomorrow: Mix of sun and clouds. Highs could range anywhere from low 30s north to mid 40s near I-35. Winds NW 5-10 mph.

The winds will remain light this weekend which is good news especially with the snow expected Saturday into Saturday night, blowing snow will not be a factor. Temperatures on Saturday will, expecting mid-upper 30s for highs for most areas which will limit snowfall accumulation especially on the roads but as snow continues Saturday night this will increase the probability of accumulation on the roads as lows get down in the 20s. Again specifics will be fine-tuned in the coming days but 1-3″ is the latest trend of how much to expect.

Next week remains near or below average for this time of year especially with highs however uncertainty exists on how cold and timing of storm systems that will bring snow to the area so another reason to keep checking back daily for updates as the forecast is subject to change.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.