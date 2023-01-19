Stormont Vail nurse honored with second DAISY Award

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - One nurse at Stormont Vail Health has been honored a second time for her care and compassion while working with patients.

Stormont Vail Health announced on Thursday, Jan. 19, that Nurse Jennifer Leonard was nominated by four patients for the DAISY Award - and won.

The health network noted that the DAISY award was created to celebrate the extraordinary compassion that nurses provide to patients - and Leonard does just that.

“I have enjoyed knowing and working with Nurse Jennifer,” said one patient. “I trust her and respect her. May she continue in roles for years to come.”

Leonard is known for going the extra mile.

“I have come to know Jennifer quite well. Her kind and caring personality is genuine and always appreciated,” said another patient. “However, she went above and beyond the call of duty.”

Leonard has often been recognized for her gift with patients.

“She clearly has a gift for nursing and she generously shares that gift with patients and their families/caregivers,” said a third patient. “I am happy this award exists because it allows me to truly thank this very special nursing professional, Jennifer Leonard.”

Her caring touch keeps the nominations rolling in.

“She always makes you feel important and wants to let you know she cares,” said the last nomination. “I can always count on Jennifer with any questions is always calming and reassuring; I trust her and Dr. C. I am so blessed!”

Stormont Vail wanted to thank Leonard for her service to patients.

