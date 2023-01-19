Stormont Vail nurse honored with second DAISY Award

FILE
FILE
By Sarah Motter
Published: Jan. 19, 2023 at 1:36 PM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - One nurse at Stormont Vail Health has been honored a second time for her care and compassion while working with patients.

Stormont Vail Health announced on Thursday, Jan. 19, that Nurse Jennifer Leonard was nominated by four patients for the DAISY Award - and won.

The health network noted that the DAISY award was created to celebrate the extraordinary compassion that nurses provide to patients - and Leonard does just that.

“I have enjoyed knowing and working with Nurse Jennifer,” said one patient. “I trust her and respect her. May she continue in roles for years to come.”

Leonard is known for going the extra mile.

“I have come to know Jennifer quite well. Her kind and caring personality is genuine and always appreciated,” said another patient. “However, she went above and beyond the call of duty.”

Leonard has often been recognized for her gift with patients.

“She clearly has a gift for nursing and she generously shares that gift with patients and their families/caregivers,” said a third patient. “I am happy this award exists because it allows me to truly thank this very special nursing professional, Jennifer Leonard.”

Her caring touch keeps the nominations rolling in.

“She always makes you feel important and wants to let you know she cares,” said the last nomination. “I can always count on Jennifer with any questions is always calming and reassuring; I trust her and Dr. C. I am so blessed!”

Stormont Vail wanted to thank Leonard for her service to patients.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Topeka Police are asking an individual to exit a home surrounded in the city’s Oakland...
One arrested following hours-long standoff in Topeka neighborhood
Juan Caballeros-Yescas
Man convicted of girlfriend’s 2018 murder found dead in Hutchinson prison
Angel Alexander, James Williams, Barbara Saldana
TPD arrests three in narcotics search
FILE
One hospitalized after pedestrian-vehicle accident on K-State campus
You’ll find The Pad at 1730 NW Topeka Blvd. It’s open 8-9 p.m. every day except Sunday.
Fork in the Road: North Topeka’s favorite Pad

Latest News

FILE
As Stormont association disbands, $25K donation made to further education
Asia Sampson
Riley Co. welcomes Alaska graduate to educate community about opioids
K-State researcher awarded $580K to study complex disease spread
FILE
KC-area medical leader to step into CMO role at LMH Health