As Stormont association disbands, $25K donation made to further education

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - As the Stormont Vail School of Nursing Alumni Association disbands with a few members left to reach retirement, the organization made a $25,000 donation to help further nursing education.

Stormont Vail Health says that alumni of its School of Nursing made a generous donation on Wednesday to further the education and experiences of nurses in the next generation.

The health network said five members of its School of Nursing Alumni Association’s board presented checks that totaled $25,000 to the Stormont Vail Foundation as the organization disbands. It said the last class of the Stormont Vail School of Nursing graduated in 1987 which means that most have reached retirement age.

On Wednesday, Stormont said Joyce Hartner, Elva Shepherd, DeLores Walden, Nancy Sloop and Linda Lucas attended the presentations. The group was joined by Libby Rosen, a 1974 grad of Stormont Vail School of Nursing and Dean of the Baker School of Nursing, Carol Perry, Senior Vice President and Chief Nursing Officer and Amy Burns, President and Executive Director of the Stormont Vail Foundation.

Stormont indicated that the donation will be used for nursing scholarships and the Baker School of Nursing’s student experience in Kenya. The trip is facilitated by two Baker nursing graduates - Hottensiah Kimori who teaches in the School of Nursing, and her husband, Ephantus. Both graduates are from Kenya and the program allows students an international nursing experience through a medical mission trip.

The health network noted that nursing schools have long been affiliated with Stormont Vail. Both predecessor hospitals - Jane C. Stormont Hospital and Christ’s Hospital - had schools of nursing before the 1949 merger. The nursing school then became known as the Stormont Vail School of Nursing for nearly 40 years.

Stormont said the program has changed throughout the years with different university affiliations. It has now been partnered with the Baker School of Nursing, located in Pozez Education Center on Stormont Vail’s Topeka campus, since 1991.

