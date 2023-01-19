Snow showers and drizzle result in minimal traffic impacts Thursday in Topeka area

More extreme winter weather to the west of Topeka results in closure of I-70 west of Hays
Snow showers and drizzle fell early Thursday in the Topeka area but didn't result in major...
Snow showers and drizzle fell early Thursday in the Topeka area but didn't result in major traffic impacts.(Phil Anderson | File/WIBW)
By Phil Anderson
Published: Jan. 19, 2023 at 9:31 AM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Snow showers and drizzle were seen early Thursday in the Topeka area.

But besides causing wet streets, the wintry weather resulted in minimal traffic impacts in and around the capital city.

A steady snow was falling around 5 a.m. Thursday in downtown Topeka, but it didn’t accumulate on the ground.

After the snow stopped, drizzle fell in downtown Topeka, as temperatures hovered around 32 degrees or slightly higher.

Winter weather forced the closure of Interstate 70 early Thursday west of Hays. However, the roadway was reported to be reopened as of 9:30 a.m. Thursday.

Travelers on I-70 in Topeka were notified of the closure on electronic message boards, including one near the S.W. Gage exit in west Topeka.

