Road into Manhattan residences to close as realignment nears completion

FILE
FILE(MGN)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Jan. 19, 2023 at 1:42 PM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - A road in Geary Co. that leads into a residential neighborhood in rural Manhattan will close as realignment efforts near completion.

The Kansas Department of Transportation says that as realignment in Geary Co. nears completion, Ebert Construction will close the existing part of Mockingbird Rd. - which leads into Country Meadows - on Monday, Jan. 23.

KDOT noted that residents will be able to use Goldfinch Dr. on the west end of Mockingbird Rd. to access K-57 and U.S. 77.

The Department indicated that the project is expected to reach completion in October 2023, weather allowing.

KDOT has urged all drivers to be alert and obey warning signs when approaching and driving through a highway work zone.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Topeka Police are asking an individual to exit a home surrounded in the city’s Oakland...
One arrested following hours-long standoff in Topeka neighborhood
Juan Caballeros-Yescas
Man convicted of girlfriend’s 2018 murder found dead in Hutchinson prison
Angel Alexander, James Williams, Barbara Saldana
TPD arrests three in narcotics search
FILE
One hospitalized after pedestrian-vehicle accident on K-State campus
You’ll find The Pad at 1730 NW Topeka Blvd. It’s open 8-9 p.m. every day except Sunday.
Fork in the Road: North Topeka’s favorite Pad

Latest News

Feng "Franklin" Tao
Kansas researcher given time served in China-related case
FILE
Stormont Vail nurse honored with second DAISY Award
FILE
As Stormont association disbands, $25K donation made to further education
FILE
Scammers attempt to defraud Evergy customers through Cash App