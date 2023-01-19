Road into Manhattan residences to close as realignment nears completion

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - A road in Geary Co. that leads into a residential neighborhood in rural Manhattan will close as realignment efforts near completion.

The Kansas Department of Transportation says that as realignment in Geary Co. nears completion, Ebert Construction will close the existing part of Mockingbird Rd. - which leads into Country Meadows - on Monday, Jan. 23.

KDOT noted that residents will be able to use Goldfinch Dr. on the west end of Mockingbird Rd. to access K-57 and U.S. 77.

The Department indicated that the project is expected to reach completion in October 2023, weather allowing.

KDOT has urged all drivers to be alert and obey warning signs when approaching and driving through a highway work zone.

