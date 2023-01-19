Report: Royals signing veteran reliever Aroldis Chapman

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Seven-time All-Star Aroldis Chapman is headed to the Kansas City Royals, according to a report.

MLB Network Insider Mark Feinsand first reported the news Thursday afternoon that the 34-year-old left-handed closer would sign with the Royals.

Aroldis Chapman is signing with the Royals, per source. — Mark Feinsand (@Feinsand) January 19, 2023

Chapman has pitched for four Major Leagues teams in his career, including the Chicago Cubs for whom he won a World Series in 2016.

He most recently pitched for the New York Yankees, but struggled in 2022 and was left off their postseason roster.

Chapman has earned 315 saves in his career.

His one-year deal is worth $3.75 million, plus performance incentives, Feinsand reported.

