Pomona man arrested after fleeing traffic stop

OSAGE COUNTY, Kan. (WIBW) - A Pomona man has been taken into custody after he tried to flee from police during a traffic stop.

According to the Osage County Sheriff’s Office, on January 18 at 11:34 pm, an Osage County Sheriff’s Deputy conducted a traffic stop at 5th and Pine in Quenemo for a traffic violation. During the stop, the vehicle fled. A pursuit was initiated, ending at a residence in Pomona.

The driver, James K. Thomas, 62, of Pomona, was taken into custody by Osage & Franklin County Deputies. Thomas was then promptly transported to the Osage County Jail Facility on suspicion of:

Flee/elude law enforcement by engaging in reckless driving

Possession of methamphetamine

Aggravated assault on law enforcement; use of a deadly weapon

Transporting an open container

Expired registration

The Osage County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office and the Kansas Highway Patrol.

All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

