Pomona man arrested after fleeing traffic stop

James Thomas
James Thomas(OSAGE COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE)
By Jerick Tafoya
Published: Jan. 19, 2023 at 4:07 PM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
OSAGE COUNTY, Kan. (WIBW) - A Pomona man has been taken into custody after he tried to flee from police during a traffic stop.

According to the Osage County Sheriff’s Office, on January 18 at 11:34 pm, an Osage County Sheriff’s Deputy conducted a traffic stop at 5th and Pine in Quenemo for a traffic violation. During the stop, the vehicle fled. A pursuit was initiated, ending at a residence in Pomona.

The driver, James K. Thomas, 62, of Pomona, was taken into custody by Osage & Franklin County Deputies. Thomas was then promptly transported to the Osage County Jail Facility on suspicion of:

  • Flee/elude law enforcement by engaging in reckless driving
  • Possession of methamphetamine
  • Aggravated assault on law enforcement; use of a deadly weapon
  • Transporting an open container
  • Expired registration

The Osage County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office and the Kansas Highway Patrol.

All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

