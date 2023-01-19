Officials investigate hit-and-run that sent cyclist to Topeka hospital

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Officials have opened an investigation into a hit-and-run that sent a woman on a bicycle to a Topeka hospital.

The Topeka Police Department tells 13 NEWS that officials continue to investigate a collision that involves an individual on a bike and a vehicle. The incident happened around 8:45 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 18, near SW Gage Blvd. and SW 12th St.

TPD indicated that a woman had been riding her bike when she was hit by a vehicle that continued on.

Officials said the victim sustained minor injuries and was taken to a local hospital for treatment. The investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone with information about the incident should report it to TPD at 785-368-9551 or email telltpd@topeka.org.

