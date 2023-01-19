New St. Francis CEO talks health care in Topeka

Scott Campbell is six months into the job leading University of Kansas Health System St. Francis Campus in Topeka.
By Melissa Brunner
Published: Jan. 19, 2023 at 5:36 PM CST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Six months into the job, Scott Campbell is settling into his role as CEO of University of Kansas Health System - St. Francis Campus in Topeka.

Campbell visited Eye on NE Kansas to share his thoughts on the direction for our local health care. He said he is pleased with the partnerships that help St. Francis provide great care for the community.

As for addressing the staffing shortages seen nationwide and here at home, Campbell said it’s about creating a culture where people want to come to work and feel they’re making a difference.

Watch the interview to hear more.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

