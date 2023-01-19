KSU coach Jerome Tang, KSHSAA urge sportsmanship after Sunflower Showdown

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas State men’s basketball head coach Jerome Tang and the Kansas State High School Activities Association (KSHSAA) are encouraging more sportsmanship from fans after expletive chants echoed Bramlage Coliseum during Tuesday’s game between KU and K-State.

K-State fans and students were heard chanting, “F*** KU” during Tuesday’s contest. After KSU’s 83-82 overtime win over the Jayhawks, Tang stood on the scorer’s table and addressed the celebrating crowd. “It’s not about who we just beat. It’s about us winning”, Tang said into a handheld microphone.

During the postgame press conference, Tang said that he was displeased with the chant. “I was really disappointed in the introduction when our students started chanting the ‘F KU’ chant”, Tang said. “I really want them to understand that we don’t have to degrade the other team. We can dislike them all we want, but let’s cheer for us.”

Jeremy Holaday, Assistant Executive Director at KSHSAA, said Tang’s message also translates at a high school level. “When it comes to rivalries, [school administrators] know that there’s history involved,” Holaday said. “They want kids to have fun, but the question is does fun mean degrading the other team? No, it doesn’t have to be that. It can be having fun, rooting for your team and understanding that there is a lot of competitiveness on the floor that you want to support.”

The next men’s basketball matchup between KU and K-State is Tuesday, Jan. 31 at Allen Fieldhouse in Lawrence.

