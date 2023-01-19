KHP identifies pedestrian hit on K-State campus, details crash

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - The person that was hit crossing the street on the K-State’s campus has been identified by officials while other details of the crash have been released.

The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that just after 7:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 18, emergency crews were called to the 1600 block of Claflin Rd. - just west of Mid-Kansas Dr. - with reports of a pedestrian-vehicle crash.

When officials arrived, they said they found Randall Wayne Mai, 62, of Manhattan, had been walking north across the street - not in the crosswalk - when he was hit by 47-year-old Kara Catherine Ray’s 2008 Pontiac Grand Prix in the westbound lane.

Officials said Mai was taken to Stormont Vail Hospital in Topeka with suspected serious injuries. Ray escaped the crash without injury.

