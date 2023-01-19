KHP identifies pedestrian hit on K-State campus, details crash

FILE
FILE(WIBW)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Jan. 19, 2023 at 6:22 AM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - The person that was hit crossing the street on the K-State’s campus has been identified by officials while other details of the crash have been released.

The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that just after 7:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 18, emergency crews were called to the 1600 block of Claflin Rd. - just west of Mid-Kansas Dr. - with reports of a pedestrian-vehicle crash.

When officials arrived, they said they found Randall Wayne Mai, 62, of Manhattan, had been walking north across the street - not in the crosswalk - when he was hit by 47-year-old Kara Catherine Ray’s 2008 Pontiac Grand Prix in the westbound lane.

Officials said Mai was taken to Stormont Vail Hospital in Topeka with suspected serious injuries. Ray escaped the crash without injury.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Topeka Police are asking an individual to exit a home surrounded in the city’s Oakland...
TPD take individual into custody after Oakland standoff
Juan Caballeros-Yescas
Man convicted of girlfriend’s 2018 murder found dead in Hutchinson prison
FILE
One hospitalized after pedestrian-vehicle accident on K-State campus
You’ll find The Pad at 1730 NW Topeka Blvd. It’s open 8-9 p.m. every day except Sunday.
Fork in the Road: North Topeka’s favorite Pad
Angel Alexander, James Williams, Barbara Saldana
TPD arrests three in narcotics search

Latest News

fallen law enforcement memorial
Affidavit reveals new details on alleged drunk driving wreck that destroyed fallen officer memorial
TPD standoff
TPD takes individual into custody after Oakland standoff
FILE
Truck driver dies after vehicle flips, slides down steep slope on NE Kan. highway
Highs in the mid 30s to mid 40s
Staying chilly with the next chance for snow on Saturday