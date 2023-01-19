Kansas AG urges U.S. AG for answers into President’s mishandled records

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas Attorney General Kris Kobach has urged U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland for answers into the alleged mishandling of records by President Joe Biden.

Kansas Attorney General Kris Kobach says on Thursday, Jan. 19, that he has issued an open letter to U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland which asks the Department of Justice to conduct a thorough, independent and transparent investigation into President Joe Biden’s alleged mishandling and storage of confidential records.

“It has become clear, since the discovery of President Biden’s illegally stored records, that President Biden’s apparent disregard for the rule of law extends beyond unconstitutional executive orders and agency actions. The President appears to believe that the rules do not apply to him,” Kobach writes in the open letter. “Our nation expects the sitting President of the United States to approach with delicacy and discretion his obligation to protect the most important government secrets.”

AG Kobach indicated that appointing a special counsel to investigate is an important first step, however, the question remains about the Department’s actions since the discovery of classified materials stored in unsecured civilian locations.

Kobach has requested that the White House immediately cease its hand in the investigation and that the DOJ provide a timeline and explanation that clarifies additional steps the office has taken in the investigation.

The letter included a list of unanswered questions about how the DOJ handled the initial discovery of the documents - including whether President Biden can confirm that all of the documents he took to his private home in 2016 have been recovered.

“Please take these steps swiftly and assure the American people that the Department will no longer allow President Biden or his representatives to interfere with the investigation of his own potentially criminal actions,” the letter concludes.

To read a full copy of the letter, click HERE.

