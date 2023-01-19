Kansans see 8th largest decrease in week-to-week unemployment claims

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A new report has found that Kansans saw the 8th largest decrease in week-to-week unemployment claims.

For the week of Jan. 9, personal-finance website WalletHub.com says unemployment claims in Kansas were 7.12% lower than the previous week - despite high inflation and the threat of a recession. It said the findings are detailed in its updated rankings for the States Where Unemployment Claims are Decreasing the Most.

The report ranked Kansas as the state with the 8th largest decrease since the previous week and ranked 8th for unemployment claims per 100,000 residents in the workforce.

To the south, Oklahoma ranked as the state with the 7th largest decrease from the previous week and ranked 5th for unemployment claims per 100,000 workers.

To the east, Missouri ranked as the state with the 10th largest weekly decrease and ranked 23rd for claims per 100,000 workers. Meanwhile, to the north, Nebraska ranked as the 14th most decreased with 10 claims per 100,000 working residents.

Lastly, to the west, Colorado ranked 46th in the nation for unemployment decreases and 17th for claims per 100,000 working residents.

According to the report, weekly unemployment claims in Kansas decreased by 7.12% compared to the previous week. This was the 18th smallest decrease in the nation. It also said weekly unemployment claims in the Sunflower State were 60.28% lower than in the same week in 2022. This was the 3rd largest decrease in the U.S.

The report found that weekly unemployment claims in Kansas were 43.33% lower than they were in the same week in 2010 - pre-pandemic. This was the 10th largest decrease in the nation. Lastly, there were 81 initial unemployment insurance claims per 100,000 residents.

The report also found that Colorado had the fourth-smallest decrease in the number of claims filed compared to the same week in 2019 as well as the smallest decrease compared to the same week in 2022. Lastly, Oklahoma had the fifth least claims per 100,000 people in the work force.

The report indicated that the states where unemployment has decreased the most include:

Tennessee New Hampshire New Jersey Virginia Delaware

The report found the states where unemployment had decreased the least include:

Kentucky Rhode Island California Nevada Idaho

