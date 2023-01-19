K-State announces local, out-of-state startups accepted to Accelerator program

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas State University has announced the 10 local and out-of-state startups accepted to the 2023 cohort of its Accelerator program.

Kansas State University announced on Thursday, Jan. 19, that its College of Business Administration has chosen 10 high-potential startups to participate in the Center for Entrepreneurship Accelerator program. The program is meant for early-stage companies and will provide the foundation to turn a concept into a successful venture.

K-State indicated that the chosen businesses will participate in a virtual 8-week program - including faculty-led workshops, hands-on student research teams, access to the university’s world-class alumni mentor network and a chance at $100,000 in equity-free grants to be given across the participating teams. The venture culminates with Demo Day - to be held in March.

“The K-State Accelerator program is a key component of how the college contributes to economic development in Kansas,” said Kevin Gwinner, Edgerley family dean of the College of Business Administration. “By taking high-potential businesses and helping them start or scale to be successful, we are contributing to growing the Kansas economy. We are very excited to support entrepreneurs through this innovative and impactful program that aligns well with K-State’s land grant mission.”

The University noted that criteria for selection included an identified real problem and an innovative solution, a demonstration of the drive to succeed and the ability to incorporate feedback and a show of commitment to the business and the Accelerator program.

K-State said the following startups were chosen for the 2023 program:

Acclivity Technologies, Inc. - Raleigh and Durham, N.C. - a health technologies company developing new therapeutics and biomarkers to treat atherosclerosis and diabetes.

Blackbox - Kansas City - seeks to be the region’s leading digital finance firm by providing institutional investors, financial advisors and private clients with investment vehicles that offer a secure gateway to cryptocurrency exposure.

Dost AI - Bothell, Wash. - an AI application that helps those learning a new language by providing practice with an AI chatbot in a human-like conversation.

FindMyDirectDoctor - Topeka - the largest online directory listing platform for concierge doctors and direct primary care physicians in the U.S. Its mission is to help patients find better healthcare and support the growth of the direct patient care industry.

Health Partners MD - Overland Park - provides a disease management program for employees that specifically targets obesity and obesity-related conditions.

HealthID - Lenexa - a life science company that focuses on preventative health products and services. Its mission is to help people move from “sick care” to “health care” through at-home wellness testing, education and innovation.

Miller Enterprises - Manhattan - sells and repairs pre-owned boats and provides renovation, handyman and demolition services and trailer rentals.

PillReady - Wichita - a medication management system used by pharmacies to improve medication adherence.

Poshed On The Go - Shawnee - the first beauty service app in the market that allows clients to shop and book salon or spa services with pre-vetted beauty professionals, on-demand and by appointment.

Sharing Solace - Olathe - supports grievers and their loved ones through technology-elevated gifts wrapped in a community of strength and support.

