K-16 closed between Olsburg, Wheaton following semi crash
Published: Jan. 19, 2023 at 8:18 AM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
OLSBURG, Kan. (WIBW) - A semi-truck crash has closed Kansas Highway 16 in both directions between Olsburg and Wheaton.
The Kansas Department of Transportation’s KanDrive alert system notified users just after 7 a.m. on Thursday, Jan. 19, that Kansas Highway 16 east of Olsburg had been closed in both directions.
The alert indicated that the highway was closed between K-13 and K-99 and is expected to reopen around 9 a.m. after crews clear the scene.
Officials noted that a semi-truck accident caused the closure around milepost 16.
Details of the crash were not immediately available.
