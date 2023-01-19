K-16 closed between Olsburg, Wheaton following semi crash

FILE
FILE(Pixabay)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Jan. 19, 2023 at 8:18 AM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
OLSBURG, Kan. (WIBW) - A semi-truck crash has closed Kansas Highway 16 in both directions between Olsburg and Wheaton.

The Kansas Department of Transportation’s KanDrive alert system notified users just after 7 a.m. on Thursday, Jan. 19, that Kansas Highway 16 east of Olsburg had been closed in both directions.

The alert indicated that the highway was closed between K-13 and K-99 and is expected to reopen around 9 a.m. after crews clear the scene.

Officials noted that a semi-truck accident caused the closure around milepost 16.

Details of the crash were not immediately available.

