Houston man hospitalized after rollover crash on Kansas highway

FILE
FILE(MGN)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Jan. 19, 2023 at 7:28 AM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
THOMAS CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A Houston man was sent to the hospital following a rollover incident after the truck he was in lost traction on a western Kansas highway.

The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that around 12:20 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 18, emergency crews were called to the area of mile marker 68.3 on westbound I-70 - about 2 miles west of U.S. Highway 83 - with reports of a rollover crash.

When officials arrived, they said they found a 2004 GMC Sierra driven by Yosvany Jorge Reguera Rodriguez, 40, of Hialeah, Fla., was headed west in the right lane when a semi-truck passed the vehicle.

KHP noted that the pickup lost traction due to the passing semi and left the roadway to the right. The vehicle flipped and landed on its top.

Officials indicated that Reguera Rodriguez and another passenger, Emmanuel Carmona Rodriguez, 39, of Colorado Springs, both escaped the crash without injury. However, a second passenger, Rafael Gonzalez, 43, of Houston, was sent to Logan Co. Hospital with suspected minor injuries.

KHP noted that the only person wearing a seatbelt at the time of the incident was Reguera Rodriguez.

