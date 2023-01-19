Hardman ruled out for AFC Divisional

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) celebrates with wide receiver Mecole...
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) celebrates with wide receiver Mecole Hardman (17) Hardman scored on a touchdown run during the first half of an NFL football game against the San Francisco 49ers in Santa Clara, Calif., Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez)(Godofredo A. Vásquez | AP)
By Gabe Swartz
Published: Jan. 19, 2023 at 2:59 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Kansas City Chiefs ruled wide receiver Mecole Hardman out for Saturday’s AFC Divisional game against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Hardman was designated to return from injured reserve on Jan. 4 before being listed as inactive for the Chiefs’ regular season finale against the Las Vegas Raiders.

The fourth-year receiver out of Georgia had not missed a game during his NFL career until he was put on injured reserve prior to the Chiefs first matchup with the Jaguars in Week 10.

Head coach Andy Reid said Tuesday that Hardman’s body was not responding well to practice. He was listed as out with an abdominal injury during his time on injured reserve.

“It’s not responding the way he wants it to,” Reid said of Hardman’s injury, which the organization is listing as an injury to the pelvis during this week’s injury report.

Reid said Thursday that tight end Jody Fortson and running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire were unlikely to return in time for Saturday’s game. Defensive end Frank Clark, wide receiver Skyy Moore and cornerback L’Jarius Sneed were all listed as full participants in Thursday’s practice.

Kansas City defeated the Jaguars, 27-17 in that game. A rematch between the two teams is set for Saturday at 3:30 p.m. CT.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Topeka Police are asking an individual to exit a home surrounded in the city’s Oakland...
One arrested following hours-long standoff in Topeka neighborhood
Juan Caballeros-Yescas
Man convicted of girlfriend’s 2018 murder found dead in Hutchinson prison
Angel Alexander, James Williams, Barbara Saldana
TPD arrests three in narcotics search
FILE
Truck hauling cattle cut in half by semi after failure to yield on Kansas highway
FILE
Truck driver dies after vehicle flips, slides down steep slope on NE Kan. highway

Latest News

New York Yankees' Aroldis Chapman delivers a pitch during the ninth inning of a baseball game...
Report: Royals signing veteran reliever Aroldis Chapman
The Kansas City Chiefs announced they will play a home game in Munich in the 2023 season.
Guten Tag, Red Kingdom! Chiefs head to Germany in 2023 season
Three upcoming Emporia State women’s basketball games have been postponed due to COVID-19.
Emporia State splits doubleheader with Kearney
Washburn guard Levi Braun
Washburn men win, women drop third straight