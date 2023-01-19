Gov. pushes “Axing Your Taxes” plan as inflation affects Kansans

Kansas Governor Laura Kelly discusses her Axing Your Taxes plan in Lenexa on Jan. 18, 2023.
Kansas Governor Laura Kelly discusses her Axing Your Taxes plan in Lenexa on Jan. 18, 2023.(Office of the Kansas Governor)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Jan. 19, 2023 at 8:31 AM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - As inflation continues to affect Kansans’ wallets - especially on grocery items like eggs - Kansas Governor Laura Kelly continues to push her “Axing Your Taxes” plan.

On Wednesday, Jan. 18, Kansas Governor Laura Kelly says she traveled to the Hillcrest Transitional Housing Clothing Bank in Lenexa to share how the “Axing Your Taxes” plan could impact low-income families. She said the plan includes a push to immediately axe the tax on groceries and eliminate the state sales tax on diapers and feminine hygiene products.

Gov. Kelly noted the plan would also create an annual sales tax holiday for school supplies and cut taxes on social security for retirees.

“Taxes on groceries and other basic necessities exacerbate income inequality because lower-income Kansans spend a higher share of their income on those taxes than wealthier Kansans,” Kelly said. “By Axing the Tax on basics, we’ll put money back in the pockets of Kansans who need it most.”

The Governor indicated that the Hillcrest Transitional Housing Clothing Bank helps homeless families become self-sufficient contributors to society through education and addressing the life situation of families in their care. She said she was joined by the bank’s leadership team.

“Hillcrest Transitional Housing clients are successful, but still need just a little economic relief to end that treacherous cycle of poverty,” said Tom Lally, President and CEO of Hillcrest Transitional Housing. “The sales tax relief proposed by Governor Kelly today at the Hillcrest Lenexa thrift store provides that little bit of economic relief for homeless families and youth to be successful in their journey toward self-sufficiency.”

To read the remarks Gov. Kelly prepared in full, click HERE.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

