Fort Riley, USD 475 partnership awarded in testament to integrated team

FORT RILEY, Kan. (WIBW) - Fort Riley and Geary Co. Schools USD 475 have been awarded for a partnership in what has been called a testament to a truly integrated team.

Officials at Fort Riley say on Thursday, Jan. 19, that the Army has named the military base as a 2022 Army Community Partnership Award winner. The Army named seven installations and neighboring communities for forming innovative partnerships that improve the quality of life for soldiers and their families.

Leaders noted that Fort Riley and its community partners have been recognized with the award three out of the past five years.

In 2023, officials indicated that Fort Riley and Geary Co. Schools USD 475 were recognized for a first Design-build Capital Improvement, Repair and Maintenance Intergovernmental Support Agreement. The agreement expands mission capabilities and improves training capabilities by bringing facilities up to speed with the latest cost-effective modernization.

“While Fort Riley and USD 475 have always considered each other to be partners, this marks the second time the two organizations are partnering through an intergovernmental support agreement,” said Col. Michael Foote, U.S. Army Garrison Fort Riley commander. “This is a testament that we truly are an integrated team.”

Fort Riley officials said the agreement creates a 49% cost savings for the Army and stabilized the contract workforce that supports the school district. This resulted in an 83% procurement time savings that expands operational capabilities and improves community relations.

“Working together on projects like this demonstrates a unity of effort toward supporting our families and students,” said Dr. Reginald Eggleston, USD 475 Superintendent. “Additionally, it also demonstrates good stewardship of resources.”

The awards will be presented to each partnership during a virtual Pentagon awards ceremony on Tuesday, Feb. 21.

