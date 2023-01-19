Emporia State splits doubleheader with Kearney

Three upcoming Emporia State women’s basketball games have been postponed due to COVID-19.
By Vince Lovergine
Published: Jan. 18, 2023 at 11:14 PM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - ESU men nabbed win number 15, but the women on the other hand are trying to find a way to get back in the win column.

The Hornets hosted Kearney as the women marked their seventh straight loss, 86-54 to the No. 19 ranked Lopers. Tre’Zure Jobe paced ESU with 21 points but were outscored 25-11 in the second quarter.

As for the men, they cruised past Kearney, 72-59. Alijah Comeithier has a game high 28 while Owen Long pitched in 15.

Both programs will play Fort Hays State on Sunday at White Auditorium.

