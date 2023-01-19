Emporia group that grew from Memorial Day celebration awarded for service

EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - A group in Emporia that grew from a small Memorial Day celebration held in 1998 has been awarded for its continued service to the community.

The Emporia Area Chamber of Commerce announced on Wednesday, Jan. 18, that Eastside Community Group will be honored with the Community Impact Award at its 125th Annual Meeting.

The Chamber noted that the Eastside Community Group was founded in 1998 and for the last 24 years has made a positive impact. What started as a small Memorial Day celebration evolved into what is now known as the Emporia Eastside Community Group

The Chamber indicated that the group is a nonprofit organization made up of highly motivated individuals devoted to the improvement of the community - starting with the development and betterment of their own neighborhood.

In 2004, officials said two lots were bought by an anonymous donor and given to the group as a gift. To compliment the gift, the group was able to secure a grant that gave it the chance to build a playground, sidewalk, off-street parking and a shelter home to be reserved for small gatherings. The group’s goal is to expand the park and include a smaller version of the shelter and a basketball court.

To raise funds, the Chamber said the group hosts a number of events like the annual Fish Fry and others to help collect funds to support the scholarship and upcoming events. The group was thankful for the community support that in 2003 allowed it to establish a scholarship to give back to the community. It is focused on helping students interested in furthering their education in the nursing field.

The Chamber noted that the group has worked extremely hard to bring back to life the once-forgotten park and bring together the neighborhood as a community.

