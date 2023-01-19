Downtown Topeka street to close as company prepares to repair fiber duct

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A downtown street in the Capital City is prepared to close as a fiber duct beneath the roadway is prepped to be repaired.

Officials with the City of Topeka say that SE 9th St. between Quincy and Kansas Ave. will be completely closed. The closure will start at 4:30 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 20.

Officials noted that the closure is required so that OKTEX can repair a fiber duct in the roadway.

The City indicated that the closure is expected to be in place until the following morning.

