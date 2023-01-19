Crews respond to report of house fire in southwest Topeka

Crews were responding to report of house fire Thursday morning in the 3600 block of S.W....
Crews were responding to report of house fire Thursday morning in the 3600 block of S.W. Eveningside in southwest Topeka.(Phil Anderson)
By Phil Anderson
Published: Jan. 19, 2023 at 10:18 AM CST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Crews were responding to a house fire Thursday morning in southwest Topeka.

The blaze was reported around 10:12 a.m. Thursday at a tri-level home in the 3600 block of S.W. Eveningside.

Initial reports indicated flames and smoke were coming from the house and that all of the occupants had made it outside safely.

Check wibw.com for more details as they become available.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Topeka Police are asking an individual to exit a home surrounded in the city’s Oakland...
One arrested following hours-long standoff in Topeka neighborhood
Juan Caballeros-Yescas
Man convicted of girlfriend’s 2018 murder found dead in Hutchinson prison
FILE
One hospitalized after pedestrian-vehicle accident on K-State campus
Angel Alexander, James Williams, Barbara Saldana
TPD arrests three in narcotics search
You’ll find The Pad at 1730 NW Topeka Blvd. It’s open 8-9 p.m. every day except Sunday.
Fork in the Road: North Topeka’s favorite Pad

Latest News

The Manhattan Fire Department responded to a house fire Tuesday afternoon that caused damage...
Woman believed to be behind Manhattan arson arrested
Rep. Tracey Mann
Mann welcomed to new committee, again graces Ag. committee
Snow showers and drizzle fell early Thursday in the Topeka area but didn't result in major...
Snow showers and drizzle result in minimal traffic impacts Thursday in Topeka area
FILE
Downtown Topeka street to close as company prepares to repair fiber duct