Business works to Warm Up Topeka

Yak 'n Yarn is collecting donations of new and gently-worn sweaters through Jan. 30 at their Fairlawn Plaza store.
By Melissa Brunner
Published: Jan. 19, 2023 at 5:42 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - You can help ‘warm up Topeka’ by dropping donations by a store at Fairlawn Plaza.

Karen Taylor with Yak ‘n Yarn visited Eye on NE Kansas to detail her store’s Warm Up Topeka drive. She’s collecting donations of new and gently-worn sweaters through Jan. 30. People can drop them off in a donation box outside her store inside Fairlawn Plaza, SW 21st & Belle.

All sizes of sweaters or sweatshirts are welcome. Taylor will then give them to schools, churches, Let’s Help and the YWCA Center for Safety & Empowerment. Anyone who knows of a charity in need of sweaters may call 785-272-9276.

Watch the video to hear Taylor discuss the history of her donation drives to help the community.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Topeka Police are asking an individual to exit a home surrounded in the city’s Oakland...
One arrested following hours-long standoff in Topeka neighborhood
Juan Caballeros-Yescas
Man convicted of girlfriend’s 2018 murder found dead in Hutchinson prison
Angel Alexander, James Williams, Barbara Saldana
TPD arrests three in narcotics search
FILE
Truck hauling cattle cut in half by semi after failure to yield on Kansas highway
FILE
Truck driver dies after vehicle flips, slides down steep slope on NE Kan. highway

Latest News

13 News at Six
One man’s creative outlet through difficult times has raised nearly $2,000 to benefit Veteran’s.
One veteran’s art raises nearly $2K to benefit other veterans
Yak 'n Yarn is collecting donations of new and gently-worn sweaters through Jan. 30.
Business works to Warm Up Topeka
Scott Campbell
New St. Francis CEO talks health care in Topeka