Business works to Warm Up Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - You can help ‘warm up Topeka’ by dropping donations by a store at Fairlawn Plaza.

Karen Taylor with Yak ‘n Yarn visited Eye on NE Kansas to detail her store’s Warm Up Topeka drive. She’s collecting donations of new and gently-worn sweaters through Jan. 30. People can drop them off in a donation box outside her store inside Fairlawn Plaza, SW 21st & Belle.

All sizes of sweaters or sweatshirts are welcome. Taylor will then give them to schools, churches, Let’s Help and the YWCA Center for Safety & Empowerment. Anyone who knows of a charity in need of sweaters may call 785-272-9276.

Watch the video to hear Taylor discuss the history of her donation drives to help the community.

