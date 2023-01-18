Wichita teen breaks Olympic medalist’s indoor mile record

The name Clay Shively is one that will be remembered for years to come.
By Sarah Motter
Published: Jan. 18, 2023 at 7:22 AM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (WIBW) -

As a high school athlete from Wichita, Shively broke Kansas Congressman, Olympic Silver Medalist and Kansas native Jim Ryun’s record for the fastest indoor mile in Sunflower State history.

Ryun held the record for 58 years at 4 minutes and 7.2 seconds. However, Shively now holds the record with 4 minutes and 4.9 seconds.

Shively will compete in the New Balance Invitation later in 2023. He is just 17 years old and a junior in high school.

