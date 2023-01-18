Wednesday night forecast: Isolated storms possible this afternoon, wintry mix tonight

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Rain is wrapping up across Northeast Kanas with a rain/snow mix hugging the Kansas/Nebraska state line this afternoon. The center of our storm is still in Northwest Kansas and as it moves east it will give us a brief period for a thunderstorm or two in Northeast Kansas this afternoon/evening. After the center passes, we have a chance to see additional light snow and possibly a wintry mix overnight tonight along and north of I-70.

For closing information including setting up an account or have questions about your account, go here https://www.wibw.com/closings-help/ or email feedback@wibw.com . The weather department cannot do anything for you when it comes to closings. Roads will be wet, icy or slushy today and tonight, head here for updates on road conditions: https://www.kandrive.org/kandrive/roads/@-96.9132,38.77456,8?show=winterDriving There is a very low risk for one or two strong to possibly severe storms this afternoon as the center of the surface area of low pressure passes by. This is most likely to occur south of I-70 around Emporia and move northeast. Snow is becoming more likely this weekend and while it’s still too early to get specific on totals it is something to be aware of especially for Saturday and if you’re heading to the Chiefs game. Roads will likely be more hazardous after the game heading back home vs going to the game based on the latest timing.

Tonight: Will keep a low risk for storms through 9pm otherwise spotty rain/snow showers through the night with little to no accumulation expected however the rain will freeze and may create slick roads through Thursday morning so use caution. Lows in the mid 20s to low 30s. Winds briefly diminish this evening but increase late with gusts 30-35 mph possible by sunrise.

Tomorrow: While some late day sun is possible it’ll generally be mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid-upper 30s. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph, gusts up to 30 mph.

We will be slightly “warmer” Friday with temperatures around average in the low 40s with NW winds at 5 to 10 mph. Skies will be mostly sunny in the morning with increasing clouds going into Friday evening. We are tracking a chance for another round rain and snow Saturday, this time mostly snow.

Saturday will be chilly in the upper 30s near the surface but temperatures should be below freezing higher up you go into the atmosphere. Because temperatures will be below freezing except near the surface, we are expecting a rain/snow mix Saturday with an incoming storm system. Surface temperatures should be below freezing late Saturday evening into Saturday night and we may see some light lingering snow showers Saturday night.

Afterwards, we should remain slightly below normal in the upper 30s to round out the weekend. Skies will see more clouds than sun Sunday through Tuesday of next week with some indications of yet another chance for snow next Tuesday night.

