Wednesday forecast: Rain for most, wintry mix north

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Precipitation is likely for all of northeast KS today with most areas receiving rain however areas north of I-70 especially along HWY 36 will receive the bulk of the snow/ice impacts leading to hazardous traveling conditions.

Roads will be wet, icy or slushy today and tonight, head here for updates on road conditions: https://www.kandrive.org/kandrive/roads/@-96.9132,38.77456,8?show=winterDriving

Snow is becoming more likely this weekend, still too early to get specific on totals but something to be aware of especially for Saturday and if you’re heading to the Chiefs game. Roads will likely be more hazardous after the game heading back home vs going to the game based on the latest timing.



The weather pattern for the next 8 days and even looking at the long range to the rest of the month will consist of temperatures near or below average for this time of year and several chances for precipitation so make sure you’re checking the forecast often for updates.

Normal High: 40/Normal Low: 20

Today: Rain for most with a wintry mix (snow/sleet/freezing rain) for areas north of I-70. An isolated t-storm can’t be ruled out. Widespread precipitation this morning before becoming more scattered to even isolated throughout the afternoon. Highs will range from mid 30s in north-central KS to upper 40s-low 50s near I-35. Winds E 10-20, gusts around 25 mph.

Tonight: Isolated rain/snow showers mainly before midnight. Lows in the mid 20s to low 30s. Winds briefly diminish this evening but increase late with gusts 30-35 mph possible by sunrise.

Tomorrow: While some late day sun is possible it’ll generally be mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid-upper 30s. Winds NW 15-25, gusts up to 35 mph.

Slightly warmer on Friday with upper 30s-low 40s with similar highs this weekend. Models are starting to agree more on a storm system pushing through Saturday afternoon night Saturday night with snow accumulation possible so something to be mindful of and stay updated on once we get past today’s storm system.

More possible chances of precipitation are possible for the first half of next week however most models agree on Tuesday night being the highest probability so the 8 day reflects that but know we could add more chances if confidence increase on other days or nights.

