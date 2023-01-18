United Way of Kaw Valley reaches mid-way point of annual giving campaign

Campaign chairperson Trey George updates progress on the United Way of Kaw Valley's annual giving campaign.
By Melissa Brunner
Published: Jan. 18, 2023 at 4:36 PM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The United Way of Kaw Valley is at the midway point of its annual fundraising campaign.

The annual campaign aims to bring in financial support through individual donations and workplace giving campaigns.

Trey George, who works for the Topeka Housing Authority, is this year’s campaign chairperson. He visited Eye on NE Kansas to update progress on the campaign and how people can lend support. Right now, they are at $1.3 million of their $2 million goal.

You can support the campaign at GiveTopeka.org. Watch the interview to hear how Trey George sees the impact of United Way firsthand.

